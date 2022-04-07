EL CENTRO — Una persona fue arrestada y dos menores quedaron bajo custodia de los Servicios de Protección Infantil (CPS) la mañana de este jueves 6 de abril.
Reportes de la policía de El Centro indican que el incidente fue reportado alrededor de las 9:43 de la mañana, luego de que la familia de un adolescente reportara que éste aparentemente había usado drogas en la residencia.
La policía detuvo en un lugar el sospechoso quien fue arrestado y enviado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
