EL CENTRO — Un individuo de 40 años de edad fue arrestado este martes 2 de noviembre y entregado a la Fuerza de Tareas contra Narcóticos del Condado de Imperial.
Según indican registros policiacos el detenido fue identificado como Jorge Cisneros.
El arresto ocurrió minutos después de las 4 de la tarde en un sitio no revelado.
De acuerdo a los reportes, las autoridades trasladaron al lugar un agente canino para detectar la presencia de drogas dentro de un vehículo.
El detenido fue entregado elementos del alguacil del Condado de Imperial y posteriormente quedó bajo custodia de la Fuerza de Tareas.
