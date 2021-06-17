El equipo de béisbol de la preparatoria Southwest de El Centro terminó como subcampeón de la Categoría Superior de la División III en la Sección San Diego, luego de caer 3-4 ante Christian.
La final se desarrolló el pasado martes 15 de junio.
El equipo emplumado llegó a esta instancia luego de vencer 6-1 a Mount Carmel en la semifinal.
Los sembrados numero 4 habían perdido el viernes 11 ante Christian por 3-7.
Por su parte, los Vikingos de Holtville también cayeron en la final de la Categoría Superior de la División IV ante West Hills por 6-7.
Holtville había sido derrotado el viernes 11 por West Hills por marcador de 18-0.
El sábado, vencieron a Morse 12-10 para obtener el segundo boleto de la final.
