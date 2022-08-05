IMPERIAL — El Departamento de Servicios Comunitarios de Imperial anunció el jueves que la piscina ha sido reabierta.
El 22 de julio, el departamento anunció que la piscina estaba fuera de servicio y ahora está disponible para natación abierta este viernes de 12 de mediodía a 3 de la tarde, y para nocturna de 7 de la tarde a 10 de la noche.
La ciudad agradeció a la comunidad por su paciencia y reconoció a Servicios Públicos de Imperial y al Distrito Escolar Unificado por su ayuda.
Para preguntas o información adicional, llame al (760) 355-3316.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.