IMPERIAL -- La ciudad de Imperial informó el miércoles que la zona acuática del Parque Eager está abierta nuevamente y en operaciones.
La zona está abierta de 10 de la mañana a 8 dela noche todos los días.
La ciudad agradeció la paciencia y comprensión de la comunidad a través de las reparaciones del espacio.
