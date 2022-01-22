EL CENTRO — El Centro Médico Regional de El Centro realiza este sábado pruebas a personas que temen haberse infectado con el SARS-Cov-2.
La Clínica Ambulatoria de Pruebas COVID-19 se está llevando a cabo este 22 de enero hasta las 2 de la tarde.
La clínica se lleva a cabo en el exterior del edificio Sears del Centro Comercial del Valle Imperial.
