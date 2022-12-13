IMPERIAL — La Ciudad de Imperial realizó su Desfile de Luces anual por el centro de Imperial el sábado 9 de diciembre.
El tránsito intermitente dominó las calles mientras la gente se dirigía a disfrutar de las diversas carrozas, la música, los dulces y, por supuesto, las luces de las carrozas, las bandas de música y otros participantes del desfile.
La policía y la seguridad ayudaron a la comunidad a cruzar la calle para llegar al desfile.
Los niños usaron trajes iluminados y bailaron con la música, las bandas escolares locales se decoraron a sí mismas y a sus instrumentos con luces navideñas, e incluso Papá Noel se puso unos anteojos iluminados.
La Patrulla Fronteriza y Aduanas de Estados Unidos también decoró sus caballos con luces policiales intermitentes, y otros vehículos iluminaron la noche con luces navideñas llamativas o intermitentes y decoraciones por todas partes.
