EL CENTRO — Elementos de la Policía de El Centro realizaron un operativo este viernes al sur de la ciudad a fin de infraccionar a automovilistas que circulan a exceso de velocidad.
El operativo se llevó a cabo en la zona de Calle Octava y Calle Aurora, así como en la esquina de Calle Octava y el puente de la Interestatal 8.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, varias infracciones fueron aplicadas a los automovilistas que circulaban por la zona.
Comúnmente, conductores circulan por Calle Octava a exceso de velocidad, lo que ha provocado accidentes automovilísticos y estudiantes lesionados que viajan en bicicleta por las escuelas que se ubican por dicha vialidad.
Las autoridades instaron a los automovilistas a reducir la velocidad y dejar de usar el teléfono mientras conducen.
