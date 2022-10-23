EL CENTRO -- Una vigilia llamada 40 Días por la Vida de El Centro se llevará a cabo este domingo 23 de octubre en 1561 S. 4th Street en El Centro, a partir de las 6:30 de la tarde.
El evento será una vigilia de oración pacífica a la luz de las velas como un punto medio de celebración de la actual campaña 40 Días por la Vida, una protesta pacífica de oración para poner fin al aborto.
Todos los unidos en la causa por la vida están invitados a asistir.
Para obtener más información, comuníquese con 40 Days for Life El Centro al (855) 482-4642 o ImperialValley40D4L@gmail.com.
