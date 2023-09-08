HEBER — El Distrito de Servicios Públicos de Heber y la Liga de Actividades del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial anunciaron que reanudarán las clases de ballet y danza polinesia en el Centro de Recreación de Heber.
Las clases de Danza Polinesia se realizarán los martes de 6 a 7 de la tarde.
Las clases de Ballet serán los miércoles de 6 a 7 de la tarde con la instructora Alejandra Vargas.
Ambas clases están abiertas para edades de 6 a 14 años.
Para obtener más información, llame al (442) 265-6103.
