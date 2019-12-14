Angélica Rivera reapareció más radiante que nunca a casi un año de anunciar su divorcio con el ex presidente de México, Enrique Peña Nieto.
La actriz mexicana impactó a propios y extraños con su nuevo aspecto, pues con una cabellera más rubia que nunca, sus fanáticos aseguran que luce más joven.
El encargado de dar a conocer el nuevo look de la ex Primera Dama de México fue el maquillista Vico Guadarrama, que junto a la imagen colocó la etiqueta “Rostros Perfectos”.
Hasta este momento la imagen que cuenta con casi 15 mil me gusta ha provocado todo tipo de reacciones a favor de la actriz, quien luego de confirmar su separación de Peña Nieto, se fue a vivir al extranjero junto a sus tres hijas.
