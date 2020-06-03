BRAWLEY — La ciudad de Brawley recibió una subvención federal de 125 mil dólares para contratar a un oficial de policía.
La subvención proviene del Programa de Contratación de la Oficina de Servicios de Policía Orientados a la Comunidad del Departamento de Justicia de los Estados Unidos.
El programa de contratación de COPS otorgó casi 400 millones de dólares en fondos a 596 agencias policiacas en todo el país, lo que permitió a esas agencias contratar a 2 mil 732 oficiales de tiempo completo, según un comunicado de prensa de COPS.
