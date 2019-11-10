LOS ANGELES — El artista regional mexicano, Gerardo Ortiz, dominó el escenario de la vigésima entrega de los Premios de la Radio 2019.
El cantante fue galardonado en la terna “Mejor Corrido del Año” con el tema “Aerolínea Carrillo”.
Así mismo, Ortiz formó parte de la gran apertura de la ceremonia, al interpretar su primer tema de la noche, “Vete Ya”, como homenaje a Valentín Elizalde.
En el evento, también presentó el premio “Colaboración del Año” junto a Carolina Ross y su hermano Kevin Ortiz.
Al finalizar su participación en dicha entrega, Ortiz cantó su actual éxito titulado “Más Caro Que Ayer” y en exclusiva el tema “Por Siempre Manuel”, a dueto con Virlán García, una colaboración que formará parte de su próximo material discográfico.
Este sábado 9 de noviembre, el galardonado cantante se presentó en el prestigioso teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.