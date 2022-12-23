HOLTVILLE -- Elementos de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial de Holtville publicó que la agencia, junto con el Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Imperial y las Operaciones Aéreas Marítimas de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de Estados Unidos, ayudaron a Santa Claus a visitar la Escuela Primaria Finley y la Escuela Primaria Pine el 16 de diciembre.
Según la publicación de redes sociales, Papá Noel llegó en helicóptero, saludó a los niños y contagió el espíritu navideño entre los estudiantes antes de Navidad.
