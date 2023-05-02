NUEVA YORK — La fanaticada de Yandel continúa fiel a su ídolo apoyando su carrera como solista y la industria musical continúa honrando su creatividad.
Esta semana su más reciente álbum de estudio R3SISTENCIA recibió Certificación Oro por la RIAA.
Suu sencillo Yandel 150 ft. FEID sigue escalando y se encuentra en las listas Top 20 de Perú, Venezuela, Colombia, Nicaragua, Panamá, Ecuador, El Salvador, República Dominicana, Paraguay, Honduras, Bolivia, Chile, España y Uruguay.
A estos éxitos a nivel mundial, también se añade la apoteósica aceptación de su sencillo junto a FEID, el cual esta semana reina con el número uno en la lista de Latin Airplay en Estados Unidos por cuarta semana consecutiva.
Bajo Y Entertainment, R3SISTENCIA cuenta con 17 temas y una impresionante lista de invitados entre ellos: "Nunca y Pico" con Maluma y Eladio Carrión, "Doxxis" con Arcángel, "Delincuente" ft. Tiago PZK, entre otros.
A este álbum le anteceden los galardonados Quien Contra Mí (2003), De Líder a Leyenda (2013), Dangerous (2015), #Update (2017), The One (2019) y Quien Contra Mí 2 (2020).
Este jueves 4 de mayo, Yandel se presenta en concierto junto a Wisin en el Hard Rock Live en Hollywood, Florida, como parte del gran Official Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Concert.
