MEXICALI — Poco más de 250 llamadas de residentes quienes denunciaban fiestas o reuniones familiares fueron registradas el pasado fin de semana.
La Dirección de Seguridad Pública Municipal reportó que el viernes fueron recibidas 100 llamadas, de las cuales en 35 casos se infraccionó a los propietarios de viviendas.
En otros tres casos hubo tres personas amonestadas.
El sábado, fueron 154 llamadas al nuevo número telefónico en el cual la ciudadanía puede denunciar este tipo de reuniones que violan los reglamentos locales adoptados para combatir el Coronavirus del 2019.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el 18 de abril fueron infraccionados 35 violadores y amonestados otros 44.
