EL CENTRO — El Alguacil adjunto del Condado de Imperial y alguacil electo, Fred Miramontes, recibirá en un estipendio este martes por sus años de servicio.
Miramontes, quien fue electo el mes pasado como futuro alguacil del condado, recibirá una tarjeta de regalo por 225 dólares, según indica un documento del Departamento de Recursos Humanos y Gestión de Riesgos del Condado de Imperial.
El funcionario se hará acreedor a una tarjeta de regalo por dicha cantidad por sus 15 años de servicio con el gobierno local.
Miramontes se jubiló ver la Patrulla de Caminos de California antes de ingresar a las filas de la oficina del alguacil.
Este martes, trabajadores del Condado de Imperial que cumplieron años de servicio recibieron este tipo de estipendio en reconocimiento a su labor.
