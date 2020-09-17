EL CENTRO — La Biblioteca del Estado de California ha nombrado al Condado de Imperial como el condado del mes de septiembre.
La designación entró en vigor este lunes, según David Breeckner, director ejecutivo del Museo del Desierto del Valle Imperial.
El anuncio se refirió a la fundación del condado en agosto de 1907 y su rico patrimonio agrícola.
También identificó el Área Recreativa de las Dunas de Arena de Imperial y el Refugio Nacional de Vida Silvestre Sonny Bono Salton Sea como atracciones recreativas al aire libre.
El Museo del Desierto del Valle Imperial se destacó por albergar artefactos históricos y nativos americanos encontrados en el Valle.
Además, el Condado de Imperial y sus recursos ahora se enumeran en una Guía de Investigación administrada por la Biblioteca del Estado de California, disponible en www.library.ca.gov/Content/pdf/californiaHistory/ImperialResearch.pdf .
