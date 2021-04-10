EL CENTRO -- Un agente del Sector El Centro de la Patrulla Fronteriza fue reconocido por la Legión Americana por su intervención en un accidente automovilístico.
El Jefe del Sector El Centro Gregory Bovino informó que el agente, de apellido Aguirre, recibió el Premio de la organización por haber realizado acciones de salvamento de vidas en un accidente.
El agente federal fue reconocido junto a elementos de la Patrulla de Caminos de California en El Centro, quienes también intervinieron en el accidente.
El agente Aguirre es paramédico, informó Bovino.
