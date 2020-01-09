EL CENTRO — El director del Distrito de Irrigación de Imperial (IID), Erik Ortega, quien fungió como Presidente de la Junta directiva durante 2019, fue objeto de un reconocimiento durante la reunión celebrada este martes 7 de enero.
Ortega, que fue elegido a la Junta Directiva en 2016, fue reconocido con una resolución emitida por sus colegas y con certificados de representantes del congresista Juan Vargas, del Senador Estatal Ben Hueso y Asambleísta del Estado Eduardo García.
El Director Ortega fue reconocido por su liderazgo en la defensa de las tarifas agua y energía asequibles, por proteger el territorio de servicio y los derechos del agua del distrito y por muchos otros esfuerzos durante su presidencia.
