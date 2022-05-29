EL CENTRO -- El teniente Juan Chavarín, oficial correccional de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial, recibió el premio al Supervisor Correccional del Año 2022 de la Asociación Americana Carcelaria.
Este reconocimiento se otorgó durante la 41 Conferencia y Exposición de la Asociación Estadounidense de Cárceles en Long Beach del 21 al 25 de mayo.
Este premio reconoció las contribuciones de Chavarín al campo de las correccionales y su compromiso con el Valle Imperial.
