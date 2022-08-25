CALEXICO — Durante la reunión del Concejo Municipal del 17 de agosto, cuatro organizaciones locales de ayuda recibieron una proclamación de la ciudad por servir a la comunidad de personas sin hogar en Calexico.
Javier Moreno, alcalde de la ciudad, reconoció a Familias del Valle, Brown Bag Coalition, Calexico Needs Change y Imperial County Black Lives Matter.
La proclamación destacó su trabajo de salvar vidas sirviendo y elevando las voces de las personas sin hogar y sus comunidades en la ciudad y en todo el condado.
Según el reconocimiento, estas organizaciones también distribuyeron alimentos de supervivencia, hidratación, equipo e información y sirvieron como puente hacia los recursos.
