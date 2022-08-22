EL CENTRO — La Ciudad de El Centro y el Consulado de México en Calexico celebrarán El Grito de Independencia anual el 17 de septiembre, en honor a Frida Kahlo, en el Parque Bucklin Park de 6 de la tarde a 10 de la noche.
Se alienta a los asistentes a traer sillas de jardín y disfrutar de actividades que incluyen la fotografía de Frida Kahlo, el concurso Frida y Diego, entretenimiento en vivo y vendedores de comida.
El evento será conducido por el conductor Gerardo Venegas.
Las presentaciones incluyen Los Aferrados de la Sierra, una banda norteña de Mexicali.
Para más información llame al (760) 337-4555 o visite www.cityofelcentro.org.
