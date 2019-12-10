A casi 6 meses del fallecimiento de Edith González, su viudo Lorenzo Lazo recordó con un emotivo video el que hubiera sido el cumpleaños número 55 de la actriz.
A pesar de que recientemente se ha especulado que Lazo ya tiene una nueva pareja sentimental, el economista no olvidó esta fecha tan especial en la vida de González y, con unas imágenes inéditas, expresó:
“Feliz vida! Vida Feliz! Comparto hoy con mucha emoción un segmento de un #video #privado y #personal del viaje de MI #AMOR EDITH, @eithgonzalezmx1 a #Myanmar, con una frase que es un #testimonio y una instrucción de #vida. Para los que se van, el #tiempo se detiene, pero no los #recuerdos. #Gracias por tanta #felicidad en nuestras vidas! Feliz #cumpleaños #siempre!”.
Cabe recodar que previo a este mensaje, Lorenzo Lazo no quiso negar ni admitir que tiene un nuevo romance, y ante la pregunta de los reporteros sobre el tema, únicamente respondió: “Ah, pues cuando la encuentren ustedes me avisan”.
