HOLTVILLE — Un caso que contenía un rifle viejo fue encontrado al costado de la carretera frente a una residencia ubicada en la cuadra marcada con los números 800 de Avenida Orange el martes por la tarde, indican registros radiales del condado.
Un residente de la casa encontró la caja de color nogal, la colocó dentro de su casa y notificó a la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial alrededor de las 4:20 de la tarde, según los registros de actividad.
Un agente acudió a la residencia y recogió el estuche y el rifle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.