EL CENTRO — Un vehículo con reporte de robo fue recuperado por la policía local en hechos ocurridos la madrugada de este lunes 6 de enero.
El incidente se registró a las 12:14 de la madrugada en el 2420 de la Calle Cottonwood Circle.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, las autoridades localizaron un vehículo que había sido reportado desocupado en el lugar.
Según la policía, la unidad (de la cual no se dieron mayores detalles), se encontraba sin daño alguno.
El vehículo fue removido de la lista de automóviles con reporte de robo.
La unidad fue remolcada por una servicio particular de grúas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.