EL CENTRO — Una tortuga que pesaba más de 100 libras escapó de su casa el viernes por la tarde, pero su dueño logró recuperarla.
Alrededor de la 1 de la tarde del viernes, una persona notificó al Departamento de Policía de El Centro haber localizado a la tortuga en un callejón en la cuadra marcada con los números 1700 de la Calle Southwind Drive poniente.
Un oficial de control de animales de la policía acudió al sitio y trasladó la tortuga a la perrera.
A las 3:45 de la tarde, el dueño de la tortuga fue notificado del hallazgo y acudió al sitio para recuperar el animal.
