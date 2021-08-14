EL CENTRO — Un vehículo que fue reportado como robado en Brawley fue recuperado la mañana de este viernes 13 de agosto en esta ciudad.
De acuerdo a registros policiales, el vehículo fue localizado a las 8:30 de la mañana.
El vehículo era un pick up marca Dodge, color blanco, que había sido estacionado en una dirección no revelada a las 8 de la noche del jueves.
Las autoridades contactaron al propietario registrado, quien reside en Brawley.
El pickup, que no registraba daños, fue devuelto al dueño.
De acuerdo a los reportes, el vehículo carece de la placa trasera.
