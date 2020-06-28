Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 104F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 94F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.