EL CENTRO — Un vehículo reportado como robado fue recuperado por la parte afectada la tarde de este viernes 26 de junio,
El automóvil fue localizado por un empleado de una empresa afectada a las 2:21 de la tarde en Calle Lotus y Calle Main.
La unidad era un pickup GMC, modelo 2011.
La parte quejosa acudió a la Escuela Sunflower, donde fue localizado el vehículo.
Al lugar acudió una grúa de la empresa Premier Tow para trasladar la unidad al negocio de donde fue sustraída.
Las autoridades no reportaron daño alguno en la unidad, ni robo de artículos del interior del vehículo.
Además, el propietario recuperó las llaves del pickup.
