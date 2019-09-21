EL CENTRO — Un Mercedes-Benz CLA250, color rojo, modelo 2014, que había sido reportado previamente como robado fue encontrado la mañana del miércoles en el estacionamiento de Days Inn en Avenida Imperial Norte.
Un lector de matrículas alertó sobre la presencia del vehículo alrededor de la 1:30 de la madrugada.
Un oficial rastreó el vehículo hasta el estacionamiento del hotel.
Las autoridades descubrieron que también se reportó el robo de las placas adjuntas al vehículo.
El vehículo fue remolcado del lugar a las 2 de la madrugada de este miércoles.
