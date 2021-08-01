EL CENTRO — Un vehículo que fue reportado como robado la tarde de este sábado 31 de julio fue recuperado posteriormente.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a la 1:11 de la tarde en el hotel Value Inn Suites.
La parte denunciante dijo que su Toyota Sienna, color café claro, modelo 2003, había desaparecido unos 20 minutos antes.
El vehículo había sido robado por una mujer.
Poco antes de las 2 de la tarde, el vehículo fue localizado en la cuadra 600 de Avenida Park.
La parte denunciante, un varón de 48 años, solicitó no remolcar el vehículo, el cual quedó a su disposición.
