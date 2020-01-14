EL CENTRO — Un accidente automovilístico dejó como saldo daños mayores a dos vehículos en hechos registrados minutos antes del mediodía de este lunes 13 de enero.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el accidente ocurrió en la esquina de Calle Cuarta y Avenida Commercial.
En el incidente se vieron involucrados un Ford Mustang, color negro, y un Toyota Tacoma, color blanco.
Las unidades sufrieron daños mayores en la parte frontal.
Los vehículos fueron remolcados por grúa, indican los reportes policiacos.
