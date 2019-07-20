EL CENTRO — Un accidente vehicular en el que uno de los presuntos responsables decidió emprender la huida fue registrado la tarde de este viernes en el estacionamiento del restaurant Fortune Garden, ubicado al sur del Camino Dogwood, indican registros del Departamento de Policía de esta ciudad.
El incidente se registró alrededor de la 1 de la tarde.
Según los reportes, el conductor de una camioneta Honda, color blanco, presuntamente golpeó una camioneta GMC Denali, color rojo, modelo 2019, luego de echarse en reversa.
La camioneta Denali sufrió danos menores estimados en 500 dólares.
De acuerdo a testigos, una mujer de edad avanzada conducía la camioneta Honda, que llevaba placas de California.
El vehículo sospechoso presuntamente registró daños en la parte trasera del lado del conductor.
