EL CENTRO — Un accidente vehicular se registró la tarde de este sábado 5 de septiembre en la esquina de Lincon y McDonald.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el incidente se registró a las 5:21 de la tarde, cuando dos vehículos se impactaron en el lugar de los hechos.
Según indican registros policiacos, en los vehículos había menores de edad, quienes resultaron ilesos.
Al lugar acudieron ambulancias de la empresa AMR.
Los vehículos involucrados eran un Honda color blanco y un automóvil color gris.
Los vehículos fueron remolcados por el servicio de grúa.
Al menos una persona fue trasladada al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro para su revisión.
