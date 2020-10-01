HOLTVILLE — De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, un hombre presuntamente asaltó a una mujer con un cuchillo para obtener dinero en efectivo la mañana del miércoles en el negocio Donut Shop ubicado en Avenida Pine.
El incidente ocurrió alrededor de la 1:13 de la madrugada, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
Según los reportes, el agresor empuñó un cuchillo y le robó a la mujer unos 200 dólares.
La mujer, que era empleada de Donut Shop, llamó al 911 justo después de que ocurriera el incidente.
La mujer no requirió atención médica.
Según los informes, el sospechoso huyó hacia Calle Sexta antes de la llegada de la policía.
La víctima describió al sospechoso como un hombre adulto que vestía todo de negro.
No estaba claro si el robo ocurrió dentro o fuera del negocio.
