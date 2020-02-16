HOLTVILLE — Un hombre fue agredido y robado el pasado jueves 13 de febrero en Calle Sexta cerca de la subestación de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
La víctima denunció el incidente a la corporación la tarde del viernes, según los registros del Alguacil.
La víctima afirmó que, mientras caminaba por Calle Sexta, tres personas salieron de un vehículo y lo golpearon.
Luego, los asaltantes presuntamente le robaron su teléfono celular marca LG, color negro, así como su billetera marrón con dinero y su pasaporte.
La víctima denunció el incidente alrededor de las 4 de la tarde del viernes.
Los agentes iniciaron la investigación poco después.
