MEXICALI — Un individuo falleció luego de ser baleado en un poblado del Valle de Mexicali cerca de la frontera con Sonora.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el fallecido fue identificado como José Israel Guzmán Machado, de 40 años de edad.
El incidente se registró en la llantera MUV, ubicada en Avenida Cuba del Ejido Estación Coahuila, también conocido como Kilómetro 57 o Colonias Nuevas.
Al lugar llegó un individuo a bordo de un automóvil Honda, color negro, desde el cual le disparó a la víctima.
Guzmán Machado recibió un disparo en un hombro, el cual salió por la axila.
El entonces herido fue trasladado a una clínica del Poblado Luis B. Sánchez, Sonora, donde perdió la vida.
Luego de la muerte, las autoridades fueron notificadas por personal de la clínica sobre el homicidio.
