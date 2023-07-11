EL CENTRO — Una persona resultó lesionada el pasado domingo luego de una balacera.
De acuerdo a la televisora KYMA, el incidente ocurrió justo frente Lovin’s Cantina.
La víctima resultó lesionada en el pecho y fue trasladada a un hospital, donde fue declarada en condición estable.
Las autoridades informaron a la televisora que al menos seis personas se vieron involucradas en el incidente.
La policía indicó que varias armas fueron utilizadas en el tiroteo.
Hasta el momento, la policía desconoce si la víctima y los sospechosos tenían relación alguna.
Las autoridades locales no han emitido pronunciamiento alguno respecto a la balacera.
