EL CENTRO — La Policía de esta ciudad reportó una balacera registrada la madrugada del miércoles 29 de julio.
El incidente ocurrió en la cuadra marcada con los números 1100 de Calle Octava.
Una persona denunció haber escuchado disparos en la zona, por lo cual agentes de la corporación fueron desplegados al lugar.
Los agentes contactaron a las personas que dijeron haber escuchado los disparos.
De acuerdo al relato, una persona fue vista a bordo de un automóvil tipo sedán de cuatro puertas y color blanco a baja velocidad por la zona.
Los testigos dijeron que el automóvil estuvo presuntamente involucrado en el tiroteo en el cual no hubo personas heridas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.