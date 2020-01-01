HOLTVILLE — Autoridades locales no reportaron personas heridas después de que el conductor de una camioneta Ford se detuvo en la entrada de una tienda ubicada en calle Quinta y golpeó el edificio, según los registros de actividad de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El incidente fue reportado al 911 a las 3:13 de la tarde del lunes 30 de diciembre.
El nombre de la tienda no fue revelado.
