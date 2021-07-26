EL CENTRO — Una persona reportó a la policía haber chocado su automóvil con un vehículo propiedad de la Ciudad de El Centro.
El incidente fue reportado a las autoridades a la 1:53 de la tarde de este domingo 25 en La Brucherie y Cruickshank.
Según indican reportes policiacos, el choque ocurrió entre un vehículo de herramientas de la ciudad y un automóvil.
Las partes involucradas se encontraban en la planta de tratamiento de La Brucherie.
La policía levantó un reporte por tratarse de un vehículo propiedad del gobierno local.
