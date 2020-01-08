CALIPATRIA — Autoridades locales acudieron a sofocar un incendio registrado a primera hora de este 8 de enero.
El percance se registró en la zona conocida como Slab City, cerca del poblado de Niland.
De acuerdo al Departamento de Bomberos de Calipatria, los apagafuego de esta ciudad acudieron al sitio para auxiliar a sus colegas del Condado de Imperial.
En el incidente un remolque resultó afectado por el fuego.
El llamado de auxilio fue emitido por bomberos asignados a la Estación 7.
