EL CENTRO — Un derramamiento de combustible fue reportado en una estación de combustible la tarde de este sábado en el 691 de Avenida Heil oriente.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a las 4 de la tarde del 26 de junio en la estación Pacific Pride.
Las autoridades reportaron que una de las bombas estaba derramando combustible.
Al sitio acudieron elementos de Bomberos, quienes reportaron que unos 50 galones de diésel habían sido derramados en el lugar.
Las bombas fueron apagadas como emergencia.
Personal de la estación acudió para limpiar el combustible derramado.
