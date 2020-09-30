SALTON CITY — La Base Aérea Naval de los Estados Unidos ha informado sobre el desplome de una aeronave militar registrado cerca de Salton Sea.
El incidente se registró alrededor de las 4 de la tarde de este martes.
Según las autoridades militares, un avión F-35B hizo contacto con un KC-130J durante una evolución de reabastecimiento de combustible realizada en el aire.
Esto resultó en el accidente del F-35B.
El piloto del F-35B fue expulsado con éxito.
El KC-130J está en cubierta cerca del Aeropuerto del poblado Thermal, en el Valle de Coachella.
Los miembros de la tripulación del KC-130J fueron reportados a salvo.
La causa oficial del accidente está actualmente bajo investigación.
