CALEXICO — Dos incendios presuntamente intencionales se reportaron la madrugada de este miércoles en esta ciudad, informó el Departamento de Bomberos.
Uno de los incidentes fue extinguido por personal de las Estaciones 1 y 2.
El fuego, registrado en un domicilio que no fue revelado, es el segundo reportado en dicho lugar.
En ambas ocasiones, los incendios han sido provocados por terceras personas.
Las autoridades agregaron que poco antes del anterior caso, se registró otro incendio en un callejón.
El fuego fue extinguido por los elementos del Departamento.
Como en el caso anterior, en este también es el segundo que se registra en el mismo sitio durante dos noches consecutivas.
Los incendios ocurrieron al poniente de Avenida Imperial y al norte de Calle Grant.
En ninguno de los casos hubo testigos de lo ocurrido.
