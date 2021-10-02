CALEXICO — Autoridades de Calexico se encuentran investigando varios casos de incendios provocados que se han registrado en las últimas semanas.
La Policía de Calexico solicitó a los residentes vigilar los vecindarios y reportar cualquier actividad sospechosa.
Este viernes, alrededor de las 5:19 de la madrugada, oficiales de la policia y elementos de bomberos acudieron a extinguir un incendio registrado en un domicilio vacante ubicado sobre Avenida Rockwood.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, la causa del incendio sigue bajo investigación.
En el incidente no hubo personas lesionadas.
