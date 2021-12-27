HOLTVILLE — Personal del Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Imperial y de la Oficina de Servicios de Emergencia acudieron a sofocar la tarde de este domingo un incendio registrado al sur de la ciudad de Holtville.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el incidente fue reportado alrededor de las 5:30 de la tarde cerca de la esquina de los caminos Vincil y Connelly.
Las agencias descartaron que edificios estuviesen en peligro de ser alcanzados por el fuego.
Las autoridades dieron inicio de forma inmediata del operativo para apagar el incendio.
