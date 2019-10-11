NILAND — Elementos de bomberos de la región acudieron a apagar un incendio registrado en una casa rodante situada en la zona conocida como Slab City.
El incendio se registró la madrugada de este viernes, informó el Departamento de Bomberos de Calipatria.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, bomberos de diversas agencias acudieron al sitio como parte del acuerdo de ayuda mutua.
Los bomberos lograron evitar que el incendio se propagara a los arbustos y basura ubicada en la redonda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.