EL CENTRO — Un incendio registrado la tarde de este jueves 16 de abril en un complejo departamental dejó unas 15 personas desplazadas.
De acuerdo a reportes de la policía de El Centro, el incidente fue notificado por vez primera a las 6:17 de la tarde en el 173 de la Calle State poniente.
Al lugar acudieron elementos de bomberos y de otras agencias para sofocar el incendio y auxiliar a los afectados.
Las autoridades evacuaron personas de otros complejos cercanos para evitar que salieran heridos.
Al sitio también acudió personal de la Cruz Roja para dar apoyo a los afectados.
El incidente dio por terminado a las 9:24 de la noche.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.