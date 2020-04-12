EL CENTRO — La mañana de este jueves fue extinguido un pequeño incendio cerca de la tienda Home Depot ubicada en Avenida Wake, según reportes policiacos.
El incendio fue reportado al 911 a las 11:57 de la noche del miércoles.
Las llamadas inicialmente informaron sobre un incendio de múltiples árboles que se cree que estaban en llamas.
A su llegada, los socorristas descubrieron las llamas en una cuenca de retención ubicada al norte de Home Depot. El fuego se extinguió en pocos minutos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.